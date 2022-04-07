Bay Area, Rest of California Bake in Summerlike Spring Heat Wave

The Bay Area and the rest of California baked in a summerlike heat wave Thursday as a strong ridge of high pressure continued to build across the West.

Temperatures were expected to soar into the 80s and 90s across the Bay Area, including the usually-cool coast.

The spell of high heat has prompted some cities to open cooling centers.

Good morning! Hope you're ready because it's going to be a hot afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. Hydrate, wear light-colored clothing, and avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon if possible. pic.twitter.com/WyJOv3vmyA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 7, 2022

Record highs were likely in many areas, with gusty Santa Ana winds thrown into the mix in Southern California.

Temperatures topped 80 degrees before 9 a.m. at some locations, the National Weather Service said.

People who might seek relief in Northern California rivers were warned that waters were still running cold due to snowmelt.

The conditions elevated fire danger but red flag warnings were not issued because vegetation remains relatively green. Firefighters and helicopters quickly extinguished brush fire Wednesday in Los Angeles County.

The heat was predicted to persist through Friday before dramatic cooling during the weekend brings a chance of precipitation early next week, including mountain snow showers.

The spring heat wave follows an exceptionally dry winter that leaves California to face another year of drought and tightening water supplies.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key part of the water supply, is just 30% of the April 1 average, the date when it historically is at its peak, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The Sacramento weather office said the outlook for mid-April and beyond favors a continued warmer-than-normal temperature pattern.

When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips.