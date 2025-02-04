Bay Area storm triggers several severe thunderstorm warnings

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the region.

We're tracking the alerts from the National Weather Service below.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern San Mateo and northwestern Santa Clara Counties including Redwood City, Palo Alto, and Mountain View! Winds up to 60 mph and a brief spinup are possible! #CAwx https://t.co/aRhTeMW6Q3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Francisco and northern San Mateo Counties for gusty winds to 60 mph! #CAwx https://t.co/7KAuBfI3hh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been reissued for San Francisco, southern Marin County, and northern San Mateo County, due to winds gusting to 70 mph! #CAwx https://t.co/s7cm5CT1NJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including San Francisco CA, Daly City CA and San Rafael CA until 3:30 PM PST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/UneI7sZgnM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for San Rafael CA, Novato CA and Mill Valley CA until 3:00 PM PST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/7XrqWO0Jjy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including San Rafael CA, Novato CA and Mill Valley CA until 3:00 PM PST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/8U7odOEfIW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for San Rafael CA, Mill Valley CA and San Anselmo CA until 2:15 PM PST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/4qcy2E8aOX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2025

