Bay Area weather: Flood advisory, projected rainfall, wind advisory

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Bay Area early Tuesday, and it was extended for for the North Bay while the rest of the region remained under a flood watch.

The flood advisory was extended until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Solano countries for heavy rain and the possibility of urban and small stream flooding, the weather service said.

The flood watch for the rest of the greater Bay Area is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in the region, the weather service warned.

Flood Advisory Now in Effect until 945 AM PST This Morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XXz02IZO4c — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2025

"Initial rain over the past few days has helped to saturate soils and prime portions of the Bay Area for increased flooding potential as our next [atmospheric river] moves inland," the weather service said in a statement. "The next round of moderate to heavy rain is expected Monday into Tuesday which will bring additional flooding concerns to the Central Coast where the heaviest rainfall is likely within the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Range."

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks the atmospheric river and its impacts in the Microclimate Forecast.

In the North Bay, the Guerneville School District in Sonoma County closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions. There will be no virtual or in-person classes for the school district, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Here's a look at the projected rainfall amounts through Friday, courtesy of the weather service.

Cloverdale: 4-6 inches

Santa Rosa: 3-4 inches

Napa: 3-4 inches

Concord: 2-3 inches

San Francisco: 3-4 inches

Livermore: 2-3 inches

San Jose: 2-3 inches

Santa Cruz: 4-6 inches

Here's a look at the forecast storm total precipitation between tonight and Friday. Our biggest concerns are flooding of creeks and streams and an increased risk for downed trees due to the combination of wind and moist soils. Turn around, don't drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dzZuHNHNW7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 3, 2025

The weather service also issued a wind advisory for coastal areas, with 20-35 mph south-southwest winds and up to 50 mph gusts in the forecast.

The advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday for the North Bay and Peninsula coastlines and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Peninsula and Monterey Bay coastlines as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Visit the NBC Bay Area weather page for the latest storm updates and forecasts.

Bay City News contributed to this report.