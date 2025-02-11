Bay Area storm: Flooding potential, strong winds, dangerous surf

Another atmospheric river storm packing heavy rain and powerful winds is taking aim at the Bay Area.

Here's what you need to know about the storm.

Bay Area storm timeline

After some light rain Tuesday evening, expect mostly dry conditions during the day Wednesday, NBC Bay Area's team of meteorologists said. A stronger system is expected to sweep in Wednesday evening and douse the region through early Thursday morning. Off-and-on rounds of rain will continue during the day Thursday and into Friday.

Coastal flood watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the coastal counties of Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain in these counties could cause flooding along rivers, creeks and streams as well as in low-lying and flood-prone areas, the weather service warned.

Large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, up to 45 ft, are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday at all Pacific Coast beaches. Stay off of jetties, piers, and rocks, keep pets on a leash and away from the water, and never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bIKQdZVBPk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2025

High wind watch

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The weather service has issued a high wind watch for the greater Bay Area region between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.

Strong southwest winds blowing at 35-40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are possible along the coast, the weather service said. Some isolated 80 mph gusts are also possible.

Elsewhere, southwest winds in the 25-35 mph range with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

Strong southwest winds all across the Greater Bay Area and Central Coast, with especially strong winds along coastal areas such as the Big Sur Coast and Marin Coastal Range from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Damaging winds could down trees and blow loose debris! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MLfbAeq9oA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2025

High surf warning

The weather service has issued a high surf warning for the entire Bay Area coastline from 3 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Saturday.

West-facing beaches are likely to face "dangerously large" breaking waves anywhere from 20 to 30 feet on average, with some spots seeing waves top out as high as 45 feet, the weather service said.

At non-west-facing beaches, waves will likely crest at about 15 to 20 feet, with some climbing as high as 30 feet, according to the weather service.

"Stay off of jetties, piers, and rocks, keep pets on a leash and away from the water, and never turn your back on the ocean!" the weather service warned.

Large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, up to 45 ft, are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday at all Pacific Coast beaches. Stay off of jetties, piers, and rocks, keep pets on a leash and away from the water, and never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bIKQdZVBPk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2025

Estimated rainfall totals

Below is a look at projected rainfall totals around the region through Friday, courtesy of the weather service.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Concord: 1.5-2 inches

San Francisco: 2-3 inches

Livermore: 1.5-2 inches

San Jose: 1.5-2 inches

Santa Cruz: 4-6 inches

Hollister: 2-3 inches

Monterey: 2-3 inches

Big Sur: 4-6 inches

Thunderstorm chances

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the region between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Be sure to visit NBC Bay Area's weather page for the latest storm information and forecasts.