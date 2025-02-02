Bay Area storm keeps residents, workers busy

Rain has returned to the Bay Area after a drier start to the year.

It's the beginning of a series of storms, with umbrellas out and people making the best of it in San Francisco and the North Bay.

At Goodman Building Supply in Mill Valley, workers said when the storms hit, people knew what they were looking for.

"People are buying sump pumps, boots, tarps, also water barrier selling, and the product is kept," said Vikash Lal of Goodman Building Supply.

A Bay Area resident, who did not provide his last name, said he was picking up sandbags as the rain moved in.

"I was going to come yesterday, but I couldn't get out of work to get here, so I mean, I gotta do this this morning," said Chris.

In Oakland, the fire department posted an advisory about a tree down on Skyline Boulevard that crews were working to clear.

The North Bay was expected to receive the brunt end of the storm.