Bay Area storm problems: Flash flooding, flight delays, road closures

A powerful storm carrying heavy rains and gusty winds caused a number of problems across the Bay Area, including flooding, power outages and road closures.

Here are the latest issues:

SFO flights delayed

The weather has caused delays for arriving flights at San Francisco International Airport, according to an SFO spokesperson. Arriving flights are delayed an average of 1 hour, 53 minutes.

Because of the arrival delays, departing flights also could be affected, the airport said. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.

Gilroy streets flooded

Video footage early Thursday morning showed flooding along Wren Avenue in Gilroy. Other streets in the city also saw flooding.

A flash flood warning was in effect Thursday morning for Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, according to the National Weather Service.