Bay Area Storm Problems: Flooding, Downed Trees, Road Closures

A storm continued to bring scattered downpours across the Bay Area on Wednesday, causing multiple problems such as flooding, downed trees and wires and road closures.

Here's the latest from Wednesday, March 29:

Tesla driver crashes into tree on I-280 in Daly City

The far right lane of northbound Interstate 280 in Daly City was shut down Wednesday morning after a Tesla driver lost control and struck a tree, which then toppled onto the vehicle, according to the North County Fire Authority. The driver suffered a minor injury to their hand, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

North County Fire Authority A Tesla crashed into a tree on Interstate 280 in Daly City. (March 29, 2023)

I-680 shut down in Fairfield due to flooding

All lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in Fairfield were shut down near Gold Hill Road due to flooding, Caltrans said. Motorists were being detoured at the 80-680 interchange.