Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

A storm drenching the Bay Area with heavy rain on Monday has left some roads flooded, caused power outages, prompted delays for commuters and caused other problems across the region.

The forecast calls for widespread heavy rain at times, gusty winds and the possibility of thunderstorms. More low-level snow also is expected.

Here's the latest from Monday, Feb. 27:

Snow closes section of Palo Alto road

Page Mill Road in Palo Alto was closed between Moody Road and Skyline Boulevard because of snow, police said at 12:33 p.m.

Thousands of PG&E customers without power

Nearly 10,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power as of 11 a.m. Monday as storm-related outages persist around the region. Here's a breakdown by region:

  • San Francisco: 849 customers without power
  • Peninsula: 1,143 customers without power
  • North Bay: 3,504 customers without power
  • East Bay: 313 customers without power
  • South Bay: 4,118 customers without power

El Camino Real closed in Palo Alto due to flooding

In Palo Alto, both directions of El Camino Real at the University Avenue undercrossing were closed as of 12:37 p.m., police said. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes.

BART running trains slower due to weather

BART officials said the wet weather means trains are running slower, and that passengers should add 20 minutes to planned travel time to factor in delays.

