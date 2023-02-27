Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages

A storm drenching the Bay Area with heavy rain on Monday has left some roads flooded, caused power outages, prompted delays for commuters and caused other problems across the region.

The forecast calls for widespread heavy rain at times, gusty winds and the possibility of thunderstorms. More low-level snow also is expected.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks the incoming storm with a wintry mix, including possible hail today in the Microclimate Forecast.

Here's the latest from Monday, Feb. 27:

Snow closes section of Palo Alto road

Page Mill Road in Palo Alto was closed between Moody Road and Skyline Boulevard because of snow, police said at 12:33 p.m.

Traffic Advisory: Page Mill Road is currently closed between between Moody Road and Skyline Boulevard due to snow on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/F6VFUgUSdZ — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) February 27, 2023

Thousands of PG&E customers without power

Nearly 10,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power as of 11 a.m. Monday as storm-related outages persist around the region. Here's a breakdown by region:

San Francisco: 849 customers without power

Peninsula: 1,143 customers without power

North Bay: 3,504 customers without power

East Bay: 313 customers without power

South Bay: 4,118 customers without power

El Camino Real closed in Palo Alto due to flooding

In Palo Alto, both directions of El Camino Real at the University Avenue undercrossing were closed as of 12:37 p.m., police said. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes.

This is now a full closure in both directions due to flooding. Please continue to take alternate routes in #PaloAlto. https://t.co/els8Onwnbq — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) February 27, 2023

BART running trains slower due to weather

BART officials said the wet weather means trains are running slower, and that passengers should add 20 minutes to planned travel time to factor in delays.