Bay Area storm updates: Flooding, downed trees, road closures

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area overnight Tuesday and has caused flooding, downed trees and other problems.

Here are the latest updates:

Highway 9 closed in Saratoga due to rain

Caltrans posted on social media Tuesday that Highway 9 Big Basin Way was closed between Sanborn and Redwood Gulch roads in Saratoga due to rain and for mud & debris removal. They added that crews and contractors will monitor slide conditions. The highway is expected to reopen on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

🌧️ Due to heavy rain, SR-9 Big Basin Way is fully CLOSED between Sanborn Rd & Redwood Gulch Rd in Saratoga for mud & debris removal. Crews & contractors will monitor slide conditions. Feb 4, 3:00 PM – Feb 5, 6:00 AM* (*subject to change)🚦 Detour signs & Changeable Message Signs pic.twitter.com/FQTJuHQVij — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 5, 2025

Golden Gate Bridge sidewalks closed due to rain, heavy winds

Golden Gate Bridge officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the bridge's sidewalks were closed due to high winds and rain.

Alert #GoldenGateBridge 2/4/25 due to high winds and rain, both the east and west sidewalks are closed at the this time. Stay tuned for updates and thank you for your patience! — Golden Gate Bridge (@GGBridge) February 5, 2025

Flooding on Highway 101 in Windsor area

Northbound Highway 101 at Arata Lane was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon due to major flooding, the CHP reported.

Northbound US-101 at Arata Lane closed due to major flooding. Southbound is partially open but only passable on the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/qx0yfWFgKV — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) February 4, 2025

A mudslide in the Forestville area of Sonoma County caused an unoccupied home to slide into the Russian River, officials said.

Tree falls on person in San Francisco

A tree fell on a person in the area of Goettingen and Ward streets in San Francisco, the fire department said. The adult was listed in stable condition and taken to a local hospital for observation.

AVOID AREA



1114 Goettingen Street



Tree fell on person

Adult is stable

Transported to local hospital for observation pic.twitter.com/ssWFXSmuPv — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 4, 2025

Highway 1 in Marin County flooded

Highway 1 in Marin County is closed due to flooding between Bear Valley Road and Point Reyes Station, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Multiple roads are closed in Marin County due to flooding. (Feb. 4, 2025)

Other Marin County road closures

Flooding and debris have shut down multiple roads in Marin County, according to Caltrans.

Other road closures in Marin County include: Shoreline Highway from Keyes Creek to Tomales; Levee Road from Shoreline Highway to Bear Valley Road; Platform Bridge-Sir Francis Drake Boulevard to Point Reyes Petaluma Road; and Shoreline Highway from Point Reyes to Olema Road.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood warning for Sonoma County due to excessive rainfall across the region.

Sonoma County school district closes

The Guerneville School District closed down Tuesday due to severe weather, officials said.

Tree falls at Santa Rosa school

NBC Bay Area Rain and winds brought down a tree near a school in Santa Rosa. (Feb. 4, 2025)

A large oak tree fell Monday at Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa, damaging the building. The school was open Tuesday.