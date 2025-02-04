bay area weather

Bay Area storm updates: Flooding, downed trees, road closures

By NBC Bay Area staff

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area overnight Tuesday and has caused flooding, downed trees and other problems.

Here are the latest updates:

Highway 9 closed in Saratoga due to rain

Caltrans posted on social media Tuesday that Highway 9 Big Basin Way was closed between Sanborn and Redwood Gulch roads in Saratoga due to rain and for mud & debris removal. They added that crews and contractors will monitor slide conditions. The highway is expected to reopen on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Golden Gate Bridge sidewalks closed due to rain, heavy winds

Golden Gate Bridge officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the bridge's sidewalks were closed due to high winds and rain.

Flooding on Highway 101 in Windsor area

Northbound Highway 101 at Arata Lane was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon due to major flooding, the CHP reported.

Home slides into Russian River

A mudslide in the Forestville area of Sonoma County caused an unoccupied home to slide into the Russian River, officials said.

Tree falls on person in San Francisco

A tree fell on a person in the area of Goettingen and Ward streets in San Francisco, the fire department said. The adult was listed in stable condition and taken to a local hospital for observation.

Mudslide causes Sonoma County home to slide into Russian River

Use interactive radar to track the Bay Area storm

Highway 1 in Marin County flooded

Highway 1 in Marin County is closed due to flooding between Bear Valley Road and Point Reyes Station, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple roads are cloded in Marin County due to flooding. (Feb. 4, 2025)
CHP
Multiple roads are closed in Marin County due to flooding. (Feb. 4, 2025)

Other Marin County road closures

Flooding and debris have shut down multiple roads in Marin County, according to Caltrans.

Other road closures in Marin County include: Shoreline Highway from Keyes Creek to Tomales; Levee Road from Shoreline Highway to Bear Valley Road; Platform Bridge-Sir Francis Drake Boulevard to Point Reyes Petaluma Road; and Shoreline Highway from Point Reyes to Olema Road.

Flood warning issued for Sonoma County

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood warning for Sonoma County due to excessive rainfall across the region.

Sonoma County school district closes

The Guerneville School District closed down Tuesday due to severe weather, officials said.

Tree falls at Santa Rosa school

Rain and winds brought down a tree near a school in Santa Rosa. (Feb. 4, 2025)
NBC Bay Area
Rain and winds brought down a tree near a school in Santa Rosa. (Feb. 4, 2025)

A large oak tree fell Monday at Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa, damaging the building. The school was open Tuesday.

bay area weather
