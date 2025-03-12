Bay Area storm brings severe thunderstorm warning and wind advisory

A storm system rolling through the Bay Area on Wednesday brought strong winds and triggered severe thunderstorm warnings in various parts of the region.

The severe thunderstorm warnings expired at 3:45 p.m. A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the Bay Area and Central Coast will run through 8 p.m.

In the South Bay, the high winds toppled trees and tore down signs.

The Guadalupe River was rising quickly and prompted concerns over the risk of flooding, especially for those who camp along the banks.

In Saratoga, strong gusts snapped a tree in half and sent it crashing down on the bedroom of a home. No was was hurt in the incident. The winds also tore off giant palm fronds which hit cars, littered streets and ripped through restaurant banners. The gusts also prompted an unwelcome game of chasing patio furniture.

"At my house winds were 40 miles an hour and it sent my patio umbrella with the weight flying so I had to run out and grab my umbrella and plop it back down," said John Kelm, a resident of Los Gatos.

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro takes a closer look at how a strong storm impacted the South Bay.

North Bay residents also felt the storm's effects when rain started to his the area around 12:30 p.m.

The wet weather alternated between drizzles and downpours, along with gusty winds.

"I didn't not expect to be like this," Santa Rosa resident Alicia Allen said. "It's a little wetter than I was anticipating."

Firefighters in Santa Rosa responded to reports of toppled trees and possible downed power lines.

