Bay Area Storm: Wind Advisory, Timeline and What to Know

Another round of rain and gusty winds from an atmospheric river touched down in the Bay Area Monday afternoon and is expected to continue overnight into Tuesday.

Meteorologist said this cycle of rain will not be as intense as the previous atmospheric river that passed through the region on Oct. 24, but warned most of the current storm will likely make its presence felt during the overnight hours.

Timeline: How Will the Storm Pass Through the Bay Area?

The National Weather Service said the storm will start with showers in the North Bay, before spreading south and east.

Rainfall is expected to increase late Monday, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2-4 inches of rain, forecasters said.

Wind Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

A wind advisory is in effect for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay, from Monday night and through Tuesday morning. Wind gusts in those areas will likely reach or exceed 45 mph, forecasters said.

Peak impact timeframe for our incoming storm should be Monday night, but if expected rain rates (usually higher than advertised w/ atmo river boost near mtns) verify, will likely see impacts on your Tue AM commute with roadway runoff issues. Stay tuned. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t0Ohanj4Tx — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) November 7, 2021

