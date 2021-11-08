bay area weather

Bay Area Storm: Wind Advisory, Timeline and What to Know

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another round of rain and gusty winds from an atmospheric river touched down in the Bay Area Monday afternoon and is expected to continue overnight into Tuesday.

Meteorologist said this cycle of rain will not be as intense as the previous atmospheric river that passed through the region on Oct. 24, but warned most of the current storm will likely make its presence felt during the overnight hours.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Timeline: How Will the Storm Pass Through the Bay Area?

The National Weather Service said the storm will start with showers in the North Bay, before spreading south and east.

Rainfall is expected to increase late Monday, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2-4 inches of rain, forecasters said.

climate in crisis Oct 26

Climate in Crisis: Atmospheric Rivers May Bring More Rainfall

california drought Jun 10

Map: See Updated Drought Conditions in California

Wind Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

A wind advisory is in effect for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay, from Monday night and through Tuesday morning. Wind gusts in those areas will likely reach or exceed 45 mph, forecasters said.

Head over to nbcbayarea.com/weather for more coverage and to track the storm using our interactive radar.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherbay area rain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us