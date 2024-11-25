Weeklong rainy weather in the Bay Area expected to end in time for Thanksgiving

An extended period of rain that has seen some parts of the Bay Area receive nearly two dozen inches of rain in the last week is expected to end just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers that are still falling on the Bay Area are expected to end by Wednesday morning, with dry weather likely through this weekend, weather service meteorologist Rick Canepa said.

The dry spell will come after an atmospheric river came through the region in the middle of last week, dropping heavy rain that caused flooding primarily in the North Bay.

The highest rainfall amounts in the region were in northern Sonoma and Napa counties, where the area of Venado west of Healdsburg has had 23.61 inches in the last week, and Angwin and Mt. Veeder have had more than 17 inches, Canepa said.

The weather service said on social media that a reading from near the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport near Santa Rosa had nearly 14 inches in the past week, which is more than 40% of what is normally observed there in a year.

The amount of rain still to come by Wednesday is expected to be no more than about a half-inch in the Bay Area, Canepa said.

"The main focus is precipitation tonight and tomorrow on the Central Coast and moving southward," he said. "The Bay Area won't get much more rain."