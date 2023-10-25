Cold weather returns to the Bay Area this week

It's finally going to start feeling like fall.

Cold weather is returning to the Bay Area Wednesday night and it's expected to continue through the end of the week.

Some inland parts of the region will see a huge drop, with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s -- numbers we haven't seen since April.

Ski resorts are celebrating the snow in the Sierra. Pictures from Palisades Tahoe show a fresh layer of snow on the slopes.

NBC Bay Area's Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said that by the weekend, the region will be holding on to some cold wind so, there could be some fire danger.