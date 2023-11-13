Bay Area weather forecast: Off-and-on rain this week

Bay Area residents, get ready for some rain.

Off-and-on rain chances are in the forecast this workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm systems won't lead to a washout, but they are expected to bring beneficial rainfall to the region, the weather service said.

Quick video update on rain chances and timing for this week. In short: keep those umbrellas handy! #cawx pic.twitter.com/jBr8HWYfBd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Much of the Bay Area is expected to receive anywhere from a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain during the week, according to the weather service. Rainfall totals are expected to climb higher in the coastal mountains.

Officials are reminding residents to clear their gutters and drains of leaves and to prepare for wet roadways.