Bay Area weather forecast: Days of light to moderate rainfall

A series of storm systems are slated to bring light to moderate rainfall to the Bay Area beginning Friday and continuing into next week, according to weather officials.

The North Bay will likely see the highest rainfall totals, with several inches possible in some areas.

Here's a look at the projected rainfall amounts between Friday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, Feb. 6, courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Cloverdale: 6-8 inches

Santa Rosa: 4-6 inches

Napa: 4-6 inches

Concord: 3-4 inches

San Francisco: 4-6 inches

Livermore: 2-3 inches

San Jose: 2-3 inches

Santa Cruz: 4-6 inches

The rain could cause ponding on roadways as well as flooding along creeks and small streams, the weather service said.

People are urged to remove leaves and debris from storm drains; check vehicle tires, wiper blades, fluids and lights; prepare for longer commute times; and gather rain gear and umbrellas.

