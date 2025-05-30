Bay Area weather: Heat advisory issued with summer-like temps expected

Bay Area residents will get a taste of summer-like heat on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for interior portions of the region beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the mid 60s to low 80s on the coast, high 70s to low 90s around San Francisco Bay, and in the high 90s to 100s inland.

Forecasters said a high-pressure ridge building over the region is driving the heat, pushing temps in far interior areas up to 105 degrees.

According to the weather service, these may be some of the hottest temps of the year so far for parts of the region, although they are not expected to break records.

Residents are urged to take precautions and stay hydrated.

The weather service said Saturday will bring a slight cooldown as the high-pressure system begins to weaken, but some interior areas may remain under heat advisory conditions, depending on how quickly the cooling trend takes hold.

Some cities are expected to top out near 100 degrees Friday. Bob Redell reports.