Bay Area weather: Storm to bring moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds

A storm system packing heavy rain and strong winds is slated to hit the Bay Area midweek.

Here's what you need to know about the storm.

What to expect

Moderate to heavy rainfall and high winds gusting at about 45 mph or higher are expected to batter the Bay Area early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The North Bay and the coastal mountain ranges are expected to pick up the highest amount of rainfall.

The highest wind gusts are expected along the coast and in the coastal mountains, especially the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Storm timeline

Here's a detailed look at the storm timeline, provided by the weather service.

Late Tuesday afternoon: Light rain starts in the North Bay

Tuesday night - Wednesday night: Peak rain and wind

Thursday - Thursday night: Rain tapers off

Friday - Friday night: Light rainfall

Saturday - Sunday: Rain persists

Forecasted rainfall totals

Here's what the weather service is predicting for rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Cloverdale: 4-6 inches

Santa Rosa: 3-4 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Concord: 1.5-2 inches

San Francisco: 2-3 inches

Livermore: 1.5-2 inches

San Jose: 1.5-2 inches

Santa Cruz: 3-4 inches

Flood watch

A flood watch will be in effect for the entire Bay Area between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service.

People may encounter flooding along creeks, streams and rivers as well as on some roadways.

Windy conditions

The weather service has issued a high wind warning for the Santa Cruz Mountains and a wind advisory for the rest of the Bay Area between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

Strong southerly winds with gusts peaking at about 45 mph or higher are expected, according to the weather service.

Potential storm impacts

The weather service said the public should be prepared for the following storm-related issues:

Rising creeks, rivers and streams

Flooding along creeks, streams, and rivers and in urban areas

Ponding on roadways and in low-lying areas

Shallow landslides

Downed branches and trees

Power outages

Tracking the rain

