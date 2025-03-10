Pair of storm systems will bring rain, possible hail to the Bay Area

The Bay Area will experience a series of rainstorms this week starting late Tuesday and lasting at least through the weekend.

A pair of relatively weak atmospheric rivers will sweep over the region and will bring rain to the Central and North Coasts, as well, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulated rain totals will run from more than 4 inches in Big Sur to 1 inch to 2 inches in most other locations.

Localized small and urban stream flooding is possible, along with the risk of mudslides.

"In addition, mountain snow is possible in the higher elevations with snow levels around 2500-3000 feet, and there is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday with small hail and locally heavy downpours being the main threats," according to the Weather Service.

After Tuesday, Cloverdale could clock almost 4 inches of rain, while Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, San Rafael, Napa, Monterey, Laytonville and Petrolia will likely get 2 or more inches.

San Francisco and Oakland are forecast to get nearly 2 inches, according to the Weather Service.

The heaviest impacts are expected Wednesday.

As the storms roll through, temperatures in most places will range from the 40s to 50s and the highest winds could range from the high 20 mph range to the low- and mid-30 mph range.