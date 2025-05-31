Bay Area weather: Summer-like temps continues to spark heat advisory

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for mostly sunny to mostly clear skies.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the mid 60s to high 70s on the coast, in the mid 60s to low 90s around the bay, and in the low 90s to low 100s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the low to high 50s.

The NWS expects temperatures to stay near normal through midweek, but dangerous heat is expected by Friday.

The risk of fire weather will increase later in the week, with temperatures returning to normal afterward.

Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday throughout the interior North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and interior Central Coast.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90s to low 100s.