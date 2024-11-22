It's a scary-sounding weather term – bomb cyclone.

Bomb cyclone is a term used by weather enthusiasts to describe a process that meteorologists usually call bombogenesis. It’s the rapid intensification of a cyclone in a short period of time, and it can happen during powerful storms.

But what is a bomb cyclone, why does it happen and why are these big storms so feared?

The term "bomb cyclone" describes a storm that’s rapidly intensifying. The weather event happens when the atmospheric pressure of the storm drops 24-millibar (the unit that measures atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours.

What is a bomb cyclone?

A bomb cyclone occurs during the rapid intensification of a cyclone located between the tropics and the polar regions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, which is something that can occur over ocean waters, the agency says.

The measurement needed to determine whether a cyclone can be classified a bomb cyclone can be tricky, but it largely concerns a swift drop in pressure. Atmospheric pressure is measured in millibars by the National Weather Service. If a storm decreases 24 millibars or more in 24 hours or less, it can be considered a bomb cyclone, said Stephen Baron, a forecaster with the weather service in Gray, Maine.

“I would say rapid intensification of hurricanes is one of the more common times we see it,” Baron said. “We do see it with Nor’easters occasionally.”

Where do bomb cyclones occur?

Bomb cyclones can happen in many places, and aren’t unique to the West Coast. They can occur in several parts of the world’s oceans, including the Northwest Pacific and North Atlantic.

When else has a bomb cyclone happened?

Bomb cyclones have been associated with major weather events all over the country in recent years. Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Florida in October 2024 as a Category 3 hurricane, was a recent example of a bomb cyclone, Baron said.

A bomb cyclone in 2018, which helped popularize the term on social media, brought snow to the Southeast and winds that were close to hurricane force. Another in 2022 brought extreme weather and bitter cold to much of the country.