Chances of Dry Lightning, Warm Temperatures in Bay Area Forecast

As a high-pressure system continues to expand across the western United States, monsoon moisture is expected to hit the Bay Area in a second pulse from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday, with low chances of thunderstorms, said the National Weather Service. 

The weather service previously predicted a monsoon surge to bring chances of thunderstorms from mid-Tuesday to Wednesday morning, though models show the changes in wind speeds are too disorganized to impact conditions.  

This weekend will have dry and warm conditions from the high-pressure system, the weather service confidently predicts. This may mean above-average temperatures and potential Heat Advisories in higher terrain areas, along with increased fire risks. 

"Our area will be on the periphery of this dominant high-pressure system and will see gradual warming and drying conditions each day between now and next weekend," the weather service said. 

