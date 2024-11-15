Bay Area forecast: Coastal flood advisory extended

A coastal flood advisory that started Thursday morning will remain in effect until Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The coastal flood advisory initially was set to expire at 1 p.m. Sunday, but forecasters say possible "minor coastal flooding" is expected to continue through 4 p.m. Monday.

The weather service said flooding impacts are possible in parking lots, parks and roads in San Francisco County, along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and in North Bay interior valleys.

Potential flooding will be most prevalent during high tides, the weather service said. High tides in San Francisco are expected as follows: 10:04 a.m. Friday; 10:43 a.m. Saturday; 11:26 a.m. Sunday; and 12:11 p.m. Monday.

A high surf advisory, which also started Thursday morning, remained in effect all day Friday and until 11 a.m. Saturday for coastal areas from Point Reyes National Seashore south to Big Sur, the weather service said.

Waves are expected to reach up to 12 to 15 feet in those areas, making for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, the weather service said. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk.

The forecast along the Bay Area coast calls for a slight chance of rain through Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.