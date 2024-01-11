King Tides prompt coastal flood advisory

Low-lying and flood-prone areas that ring the Bay could see minor coastal flooding when King Tides return to the region on Friday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for the Bay shoreline from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Chilly temperatures are also in store for the Bay Area on Friday and some areas could see temperatures as low as 32 degrees.

A frost advisory is in effect from 3 to 10 a.m. Friday for interior parts of the Bay Area and Central Coast, the weather service said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A cold front moving over the region will bring rain and windy conditions late Friday through Saturday.