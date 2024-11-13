Bay Area forecast: Coastal flood, high surf advisories

The National Weather Service has issued high surf and coastal flood advisories starting Thursday and lasting into Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Sunday for possible "minor coastal flooding" in parking lots, parks and roads along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and North Bay interior valleys, the weather service said.

The times when potential flooding would be most prevalent is during high tides, the weather service said. High tides in San Francisco are expected as follows: 9:26 a.m. Thursday; 10:04 a.m. Friday; 10:43 a.m. Saturday; and 11:26 a.m. Sunday.

The high surf advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Saturday for coastal areas from Point Reyes National Seashore south to Big Sur, the weather service said.

Waves are expected to reach up to 12 to 15 feet in those areas, making for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, the weather service said. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk.

The forecast along the Bay Area coast calls for a slight chance of rain Thursday through Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.