dense fog advisory

Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Parts of the Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service Saturday morning issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for the East Bay, North Bay and West Delta to the San Francisco Bay.

Travelers are advised to watch out for sudden visibility restrictions in dense fog, allow extra time for travel and leave plenty of space between vehicles on the roadway.

The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory for marine navigation.

Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility to two to three miles for areas of the San Francisco Bay south of the Bay Bridge.

NBC Bay Area
A look at the thick fog in Walnut Creek on Saturday.
