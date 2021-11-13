Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Parts of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service Saturday morning issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for the East Bay, North Bay and West Delta to the San Francisco Bay.

just WOW - #fog #timelapse via Salesforce tower cams zoomed towards Oakland with fog layer beneath. Fog issues for SFO and OAK airports this morning thru late morning - #cawx pic.twitter.com/fSOZsaAXVh — NWS CWSU Oakland (@NWSCWSUZOA) November 13, 2021

Travelers are advised to watch out for sudden visibility restrictions in dense fog, allow extra time for travel and leave plenty of space between vehicles on the roadway.

The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory for marine navigation.

Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility to two to three miles for areas of the San Francisco Bay south of the Bay Bridge.

Fog around the Bay: Walnut Creek, SF, Downtown SJ.



More on the Dense Fog Advisory: https://t.co/HlnGcuvfFl pic.twitter.com/LPKZI5gjvX — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) November 13, 2021

Here's a look at the first low-light frame of the fog from GOES-East visible imagery this morning. pic.twitter.com/ihOoZamtTh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2021