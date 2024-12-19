Dense fog advisory issued in Bay Area a third day in a row

A dense fog advisory was issued for a third consecutive day Thursday across the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect until noon, the weather service said.

The dense fog advisory was issued for the North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, the San Francisco Bay shoreline, Santa Clara Valley and East Bay interior valleys as well as the Carquinez Strait and the Delta.

Visibility was expected to be a quarter-mile or less in some places, resulting in hazardous driving conditions, especially during the morning commute, the weather service said.

The weather service advises drivers to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of space between their vehicle and vehicles in front of them.

On Wednesday, the thick fog lingered in some places until the afternoon hours, and it caused delays at local airports, including temporary ground stops for airports in San Jose and Oakland due to "low ceilings," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.