Dense fog advisory for inland North Bay valleys

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for North Bay interior valleys, according to the National Weather Service.
Under dense fog conditions, visibility is reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Sudden visibility changes also add to the risks, the weather service said.
Due to widespread dense fog, residents and motorists are advised to travel carefully and allow for extra time when driving through the affected areas.
