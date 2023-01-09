bay area storm

Flash Flood Warning, Evacuations Ordered in Parts of Santa Cruz County

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy rains and runoff prompted a flash flood warning and an evacuation order for parts of Santa Cruz County on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service and the sheriff's office.

The levels of the San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek were rising rapidly due to intense rainfall, the sheriff's office said. An evacuation order means people should leave immediately, the sheriff's office said.

People in the following areas should evacuate immediately and move to higher ground:

  • San Lorenzo (Felton Grove) FEL-E008
  • San Lorenzo (Beth Dr./Gail Dr./River Lane) FEL-E012
  • San Lorenzo (Paradise Park) CRZ-E081
  • Soquel Creek (Soquel Wharf Rd/Soquel Village) CTL-E018, CTL-E014
  • Soquel Creek (S. Main St) CTL-E019
  • Soquel Creek (Main St) CTL-E015
  • Soquel Creek (Cherryvale Ave) CTL-E010
Elsewhere in the county, the intersection at Graham Hill and Mount Hermon roads in the city of Santa Cruz was shut down due to flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP advised drivers to not attempt to drive through any standing water as they performed several rescues during the morning.

