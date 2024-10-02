Bay Area heat wave: Excessive heat warning continues

The Bay Area will have to wait at least another day or two for some relief from the ongoing fall heat wave.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday extended the expiration of the excessive heat warning and the heat advisory from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Friday.

The excessive heat warning is in effect for the following areas: North Bay interior and coastal ranges, San Francisco, the East Bay, the South Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the weather service.

Contra Costa County experienced excessive heat on Wednesday, so various sports practices were canceled, and people were not out on the streets. Christie Smith has the details on how the heat wave is impacting the East Bay.

Inland locations could see temperatures soar to 108 degrees during the heat wave, while downtown San Francisco could roast at 87 degrees, the weather service said.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for inland portions of the Bay Area, Central Coast through 11 PM Friday. The Heat Advisory along the coastline has also been extended through 11PM Friday, and now covers the city of San Francisco and northern Salinas Valley. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5OuFoTLQt7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 3, 2024

The heat advisory, meanwhile, is in effect for coastal portions of the North Bay, the Peninsula and Monterey Bay.

Temperatures along the coast could reach 95 degrees, according to the weather service.

The weather service reminds the public to never leave people or pets in vehicles, to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks throughout the duration of the fall heat spell.

The October heatwave is impacting various businesses in the East Bay. Some said customers are not showing up due to the heat. Pete Suratos has the details.