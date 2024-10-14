bay area weather

Fire weather watch: Dry, windy conditions expected in the Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures have significantly cooled since the Bay Area's recent heat wave, but forecasters are warning of dry, windy weather starting later this week.

"Folks, we are not out of the woods yet. We've issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect Thursday until Saturday evening for the potential for strong offshore winds and low humidity," the National Weather Service posted Monday on X.

Offshore winds are expected to ramp up and higher elevations could likely see wind gusts up to 50 mph.

The impacts of the latest weather turnaround are expected to start Thursday afternoon, and some areas will become critically dry Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Most of the region will be impacted, except along the coastlines of Big Sur, Monterey Bay and Marin/Sonoma.

Winds are forecast at 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts up to 50 mph are forecast for the highest terrain and ridgetops.

