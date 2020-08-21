wildfires

Fire Weather Watch Issued Due to More Possible Dry Thunderstorms in Bay Area

The fire weather watch is for the entire Bay Area and central coast and starts 11 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fire weather watch has been issued with another possible round of dry thunderstorms starting Sunday.

Current forecast indicate erratic gusty winds may accompany stronger thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said fast moving thunderstorms may lead to risk of dry lightning and new fires.

Firefighters are already dealing with dozens of wildfires burning across the Bay Area sparked by lightning last weekend. Tens of thousands of residents have had to evacuate their homes due to the growing wildfires. Smoke from the fires have also blanketed the region with unhealthy air.

Full coverage on the current wildfires:

  • CZU Complex: San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
  • LNU Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Lake counties
  • SCU Complex: Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties

