bay area weather

Flash flood warning issued in 3 counties

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flash flood warning was in effect Thursday morning for Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flooding already was occurring, and the warning will remain in effect until 9:15 a.m., the NWS said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

At about 5:20 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in Ben Lomond -- about 1 to 3 inches of rain had fallen in the area, with additional rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches possible.

Meteorologist Kari Hall talks about the impact of the atmospheric river and the improving conditions for the weekend in the Microclimate Forecast.

The impact includes flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, the weather service said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Scotts Valley, Los Altos Hills, Woodside, Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton, Portola Valley, Monte Sereno and Lexington Hills.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us