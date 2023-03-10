bay area storm

Flood Warning Issued in Multiple Bay Area Counties

Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin and Sonoma counties are seeing or will see flooding

By Stephen Ellison

A flood warning was issued Friday morning in multiple Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin and Sonoma, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the details fro the NWS for each area:

Santa Clara County: Through 2 p.m.

Flooding is occurring in areas around Uvas Creek in Santa Clara and Santa Benito counties. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilroy.

San Mateo County: Through 12:45 p.m.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, including
the Pescadero and Butano creeks.

Marin County: Through 1:45 p.m.

Flooding includes the the Mark West Creek, Colgan Creek, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Willow Brook, and Petaluma River.

Sonoma County: Through 1 p.m.

The Green Valley Creek has risen rapidly overnight, and some locations that will experience flooding include Sebastopol, Forestville and Graton.

