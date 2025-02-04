Flood warning issued for Sonoma County

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood warning for Sonoma County due to excessive rainfall across the region.

The warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

The flood warning typically means flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, the NWS said.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks the atmospheric river and its impacts in the Microclimate Forecast.

Flooding already is occurring in the warned area after about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, and an additional 4 to 5 inches is possible in the warned area, the weather service said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Forestville and Graton.

Colgan Creek near Sebastopol and Green Valley Creek at Martinelli Road are rising to moderate flood stage, and Mark West Creek near Mirabel Heights is forecast to reach moderate flood stage by Tuesday night, the NWS said.