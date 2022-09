A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area.

There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains over the weekend. Shower chances should end by Wednesday with drier and warmer weather set to return by next weekend.

