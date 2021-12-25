Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Forecast: Bay Area Rain, Sierra Snow
Top 3 News Stories of 2021
Good News of 2021
Holiday Storm Around CA
Deadly Shark Attack
Christmas With the Currys
Newsletter Survey
Expand
Weather
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Coronavirus Pandemic
Climate in Crisis
State
U.S. & World
Sports
The Investigative Unit
No Man's Land
The Moms of Magnolia Street
NBC Bay Area Responds
Submit a consumer complaint
How To Explainers