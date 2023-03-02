Freeze Warning in Effect for Parts of Bay Area

A freeze warning was issued for parts of the South Bay, East Bay and North Bay early Thursday for sub-freezing temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. for the North Bay mountains and valleys, East Bay mountains and valleys, and the Santa Clara Valley and hills, the NWS said.

Temperatures were expected to drop between 28 and 32 degrees in those areas.

Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations, people experiencing power outages and pets, the NWS said. It can also kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

