Freeze Warning Issued for North Bay; Freeze Watch for Rest of Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County.

For the North Bay -- particularly Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael areas -- the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.

The freeze warning issued early Tuesday morning calls for temperatures to be between 25 and 32 degrees.

Temperatures in San Benito and southern Monterey counties will be slightly warmer beginning Thursday morning, but frost is still possible overnight through Sunday.

San Francisco and the Big Sur area will be spared the coldest temperatures, with Tuesday and Wednesday morning expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The rest of the Bay Area is under a less-severe freeze watch, with low temperatures expected in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Conditions should warm slightly from Thursday morning onward.