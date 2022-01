The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Friday night for parts of the Bay Area.

The warning will will be in effect from 12 to 9 a.m. Saturday for the North Bay valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the North Bay valleys, Southern Salinas valley, and interior mtns of Monterey & San Benito counties for tonight through mid morning tmrw.



For these areas, hours of subfreezing temperatures are expected. Coldest spots will drop into the 20s. pic.twitter.com/6yAKlDzLsa — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2022

It’s expected to warm up considerably after Monday as we get more clouds and rain chances back.

Here's a list of warming centers in the Bay Area.