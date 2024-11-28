Frost advisories for parts of Bay Area issued into the weekend

Chilly temperatures in the Bay Area have forced frost advisories in parts of the region with some temperatures expected to fall to around 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service has expanded a frost advisory going into effect Thursday night into Friday morning to include Friday night into Saturday morning. Impacted areas include the East Bay hills and valleys, North Bay interior valleys, and eastern Santa Clara hills.

A frost advisory was also issued late Wednesday and expired at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

A Frost Advisory is now in effect through Thursday morning and will go into effect again Thursday night to Friday morning. The Frost Advisory has been expanded to include Friday night to Saturday morning for interior portions of the Bay Area and southern Salinas Valley.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/GhHZkATBO1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 28, 2024