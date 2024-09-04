It's hot! Rising temperatures prompt heat advisory across the Bay Area

A heat advisory for much of the Bay Area will take effect Wednesday morning and last through Thursday night as temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s to 100s in most places, according to the National Weather Service.

Even San Francisco, typically exempt from such hot weather alerts, is among the regions falling under the heat advisory, with temperatures expected to approach the upper 80s, the weather service says.

Inland temperatures in the East Bay, South Bay and North Bay will see upper 90s to lower 100s on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service says.

A heat advisory means there is a moderate heat risk that may affect those sensitive to heat, especially people without access to adequate cooling or hydration, the weather service says.

Weather officials advise people in the areas affected to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned structure and stay out of the sun, if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The heat advisory officially runs from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.