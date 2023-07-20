Heat advisory issued for Bay Area's inland communities

The Bay Area's inland communities are in for another hot weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for inland areas from 11 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday. Daytime high temperatures are expected to be well above average.

"A heat advisory means that hot conditions could cause impacts to life, commerce or travel," the weather service says. "There is a moderate to high risk to those who are heat sensitive, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration."

Warmer temperatures are expected starting tomorrow into Saturday. Moderate heat risk is expected Friday-Saturday for inland areas, which means those sensitive to the heat, especially those without effective cooling and hydration, will be most affected. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qwaPNQoqYe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 20, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The weather service reminds the public to limit time outside during the afternoon and evening hours and to never leave humans or pets in vehicles.

Visit our heat safety tips page for more recommendations.

For the latest forecast updates, check out our weather page.