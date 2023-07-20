bay area weather

Heat advisory issued for Bay Area's inland communities

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Bay Area's inland communities are in for another hot weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for inland areas from 11 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday. Daytime high temperatures are expected to be well above average.

"A heat advisory means that hot conditions could cause impacts to life, commerce or travel," the weather service says. "There is a moderate to high risk to those who are heat sensitive, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration."

The weather service reminds the public to limit time outside during the afternoon and evening hours and to never leave humans or pets in vehicles.

