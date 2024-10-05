bay area weather

Heat advisory extended throughout Bay Area

By Bay City News

An excessive heat advisory from the National Weather Service has been extended for the Bay Area through Sunday night.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above 100 degrees in some places, with a high of 105 degrees forecast inland.

Overnight temperatures on Saturday night are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s.

The heat can cause life-threatening conditions and is dangerous for most segments of the population, according to the Weather Service. They ask the public to not leave people or pets in vehicles.

The Weather Service advised limiting outdoor activities to the afternoon or evening, staying hydrated and taking cooling breaks.

