Bay Area weather: Heavy rain at times, gusty winds, thunderstorm chances

The National Weather Service's forecast for the greater Bay Area for Wednesday calls for high chances of rain and showers throughout, with patchy fog and windy conditions.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the high 50s to low 60s on the coast and inland, with mid 50s to low 60s around the bay. Overnight lows will be in the low to high 40s.

Forecasters say an active weather pattern will bring the first round of rain in the North Bay on Wednesday morning, and it will continue moving south through the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds are expected, with a relatively long period of 30 to 55 mph gusts, prompting the weather service to issue a wind advisory for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 8 AM - 8 PM today. Strong southerly winds of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph are possible. The combination of strong wind and rain could cause tree damage and related impacts to roads and power grids. pic.twitter.com/v6peetYfaM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025

Residents are advised there are also thunderstorm chances and some snow for the higher regional mountains.

The region can expect disturbed weather to continue into early next week.

The new convective outlooks from @NWSSPC now include a chance for thunderstorms for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast on both Wednesday and Thursday. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors! pic.twitter.com/pZMV86RtSt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025