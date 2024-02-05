Top 10 wind gusts in the Bay Area during stormy Sunday

As high winds howled across the Bay Area on Sunday, some locations experienced gusts peaking at about 100 mph.
The National Weather Service shared its list of the top 10 wind gusts from Sunday. Check them out below.
|LOCATION
|COUNTY
|WIND GUST (MPH)
|Pablo Point
|Marin
|102
|Road to Ranches
|Marin
|99
|Loma Prieta
|Santa Clara
|98
|Knpt Towers
|Santa Clara
|97
|Pine Mountain Fire Road
|Marin
|96
|Soda Springs Road
|Santa Clara
|96
|Gunsight Fire Road
|Marin
|96
|Cobb Ridge West
|Marin
|95
|Point Reyes
|Marin
|89
|Lucas Valley
|Marin
|89
The high winds toppled countless trees across the region, resulting in widespread power outages.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.