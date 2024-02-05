Top 10 wind gusts in the Bay Area during stormy Sunday

As high winds howled across the Bay Area on Sunday, some locations experienced gusts peaking at about 100 mph.

The National Weather Service shared its list of the top 10 wind gusts from Sunday. Check them out below.

LOCATION COUNTY WIND GUST (MPH) Pablo Point Marin 102 Road to Ranches Marin 99 Loma Prieta Santa Clara 98 Knpt Towers Santa Clara 97 Pine Mountain Fire Road Marin 96 Soda Springs Road Santa Clara 96 Gunsight Fire Road Marin 96 Cobb Ridge West Marin 95 Point Reyes Marin 89 Lucas Valley Marin 89

The high winds toppled countless trees across the region, resulting in widespread power outages.