Top 10 wind gusts in the Bay Area during stormy Sunday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As high winds howled across the Bay Area on Sunday, some locations experienced gusts peaking at about 100 mph.

The National Weather Service shared its list of the top 10 wind gusts from Sunday. Check them out below.

LOCATIONCOUNTYWIND GUST (MPH)
Pablo PointMarin102
Road to RanchesMarin99
Loma PrietaSanta Clara98
Knpt TowersSanta Clara97
Pine Mountain Fire RoadMarin96
Soda Springs RoadSanta Clara96
Gunsight Fire RoadMarin96
Cobb Ridge WestMarin95
Point ReyesMarin89
Lucas ValleyMarin89

The high winds toppled countless trees across the region, resulting in widespread power outages.

bay area weather Jan 31

Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Outages, school closures

PG&E Feb 4

Thousands of PG&E customers without power amid stormy weather

