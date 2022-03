The air team that intercepts hurricanes in the summer is back in Northern California tracking West Coast storms through March.

Their goal is to gather more data for more accurate forecasts.

Their role is more valuable now as climate change could make future atmospheric river storms even stronger.

NBC Bay Area’s Rob Mayeda was invited along for a mission to take a closer look. Check out what he discovered in the video above.

