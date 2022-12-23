King Tides Brings Coastal Flooding in Bay Area

King tides will bring coastal flooding through Saturday in the Bay Area, the National Weather Service said.

The tides started Thursday and are expected to peak on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Minor flooding is predicted in Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, downtown San Francisco, and the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

#DEVELOPING The King Tides are back. They are flooding some roadways in southern Marin County. This video shows the Hwy 1 exit off of NB 101 closed due to flooding. The tides will recede in a few hours. @nbcbayarea Video @TerryMcSweeney pic.twitter.com/IXfG6zXjwE — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) December 23, 2022

Next week, moderate rain is expected between Monday evening and Wednesday morning from Central California to the North Bay.

The weather service said the rainfall could range between 0.5-2 inches, but weather conditions are subject to change.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at a sunny weekend and storms ahead in the Microclimate Forecast.