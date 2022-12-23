King Tides Brings Coastal Flooding in Bay Area

King tides will bring coastal flooding through Saturday in the Bay Area, the National Weather Service said.
The tides started Thursday and are expected to peak on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Minor flooding is predicted in Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, downtown San Francisco, and the San Francisco Bay shoreline.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Next week, moderate rain is expected between Monday evening and Wednesday morning from Central California to the North Bay.
The weather service said the rainfall could range between 0.5-2 inches, but weather conditions are subject to change.