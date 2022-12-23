King Tides

King Tides Brings Coastal Flooding in Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

King tides will bring coastal flooding through Saturday in the Bay Area, the National Weather Service said.

The tides started Thursday and are expected to peak on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Minor flooding is predicted in Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, downtown San Francisco, and the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Next week, moderate rain is expected between Monday evening and Wednesday morning from Central California to the North Bay.

The weather service said the rainfall could range between 0.5-2 inches, but weather conditions are subject to change.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at a sunny weekend and storms ahead in the Microclimate Forecast.

This article tagged under:

King Tides
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us