King Tides on Sunday and Monday Could Cause Flooding in Low-Lying Areas

King tides expected on Sunday and Monday could bring minor flooding to low-lying areas along Bay Area shorelines, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a coastal flood warning effective from 8 a.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.

High tide will occur mid to late mornings on Sunday and Monday. Point Reyes' high tide will be a little over 7 feet both days, while San Francisco's tide is forecast to be just under 7 feet, the weather service said.

Coastal residents should be on alert for rising water, and visitors to beaches are warned they could be stranded in coves and on narrow beaches.

High tide heights will follow on Tuesday and are expected to taper off over the remainder of the week, the weather service said.