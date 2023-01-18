Landslide Debris Delays, Cancels ACE Train Service Through Niles Canyon

An ongoing landslide problem in Niles Canyon, near Fremont, stalled an Altamont Corridor Express train once again Wednesday morning, prompting the agency to cancel service through the area for the day, ACE told NBC Bay Area.

An ACE train bound for Fremont stopped in the same area where a landslide struck a train and stalled it Tuesday, the agency said, citing "debris on the tracks."

Subsequent trains initially were held at previous stops but later were canceled, as was all evening service through the area.

On Tuesday, a train was stuck for hours after a landslide carrying mud, trees and other debris hit the train and stalled it.