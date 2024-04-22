Light rain coming to Bay Area later this week, but dry weekend ahead

The Bay Area could see light rain later this week, but the forecast is for dry weather by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say that recent warmer weather, including inland high temperatures in the low 80s Monday, is set to give way to a low pressure system and a drop in the temps by 10 to 15 degrees Tuesday.

On Thursday night and into Friday comes chances for light rain, though the forecast is for only a few hundredths of an inch around the region.

Youth sports organizers worried about rainouts should be in the clear this weekend -- the weather service says drier conditions are returning to the Bay Area by the end of the week with inland temperatures expected to reach the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.